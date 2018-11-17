GDOT: Multi-vehicle accident on I-95 SB near Georgetown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A traffic accident on I-95 southbound near the Georgetown area caused delays for several hours Friday evening.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) the crash at SR 204 (Fort Argyle Rd/Abercorn St. Extension) involved five cars and one truck.
Southbound lanes were impacted for several hours after the accident, which was first reported around 6:00 p.m.
GDOT said traffic was back to normal by about 9:15 p.m.
No word on injuries or the cause of the accident at this time.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Abrams ends bid in GA governor race, launches 'Fair Fight Georgia'
- AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EST
- Argentina: Submarine found sunk year after disappearing
- Friday Night Blitz: Round 2 of high school football playoffs