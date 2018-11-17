GDOT: Multi-vehicle accident on I-95 SB near Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A traffic accident on I-95 southbound near the Georgetown area caused delays for several hours Friday evening.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) the crash at SR 204 (Fort Argyle Rd/Abercorn St. Extension) involved five cars and one truck.

Southbound lanes were impacted for several hours after the accident, which was first reported around 6:00 p.m.

GDOT said traffic was back to normal by about 9:15 p.m.

No word on injuries or the cause of the accident at this time.

Visit 511ga.org for updates.