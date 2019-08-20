Filming to affect traffic in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Traffic closures begin Tuesday for a movie filming in downtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the city’s Special Events, Film and Tourism Office has approved four different filming locations.

Closures for the locations are as follows (red = road closures, yellow = impacted areas):

Telfair Academy

  • State to New York streets and Jefferson to Barnard streets until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
City Hall

  • Bull Street between Bay and Bryan streets from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26
  • Bay Street between Drayton and Whitaker streets on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Johnson Square and surrounding streets could be impacted
Forsyth Park

  • Northside of the park from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, until 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30
Congress Streets

  • Traffic affected from 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26
SPD says all businesses remain open to the public. Anyone with questions can contact Special Events, Film and Tourism at 912-351-3837.

