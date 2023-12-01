SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re traveling in downtown Savannah on Saturday, expect some road closures and changes to bus routes.

Organizers say the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will impact traffic between 7:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The run offers a 5K, 10K and “Double Pump” around the Hostess City and over the Talmadge Bridge.

The 5K and Double Pump are set to start on Hutchinson Island at 8 a.m. The 10K follows at 8:30 a.m. on Montgomery Street by the Civic Center.

Over 5,000 runners and spectators are expected to attend the event.

Road closures

Traffic along the Talmadge Memorial Bridge will remain open with a lane closed in both directions.

An interactive map of road closures can be found on the Bridge Run’s website here.

According to the Savannah Police Department, streets along the run route will reopen on a rolling basis after the last participant passes and course materials are removed.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed to cross the route as gaps present themselves and officers allow.

CAT changes

According to Chatham Area Transit (CAT), all buses will be re-routed, except Routes 6 and 12, and there will be delays due to street closures.

Stops along Oglethorpe between Drayton and MLK will not be accessible during the re-route.

The re-route will start as early as 5 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m., with all outbound trips starting at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr., Intermodal Transit Center.

All DOT services will be suspended until 12:30 p.m., except the 7D-Cloverdale.

Paratransit services may also be impacted by the roadblocks in the area.

CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry will start service one hour ahead of schedule at 6 a.m.

Weather?

The race is scheduled to be held rain or shine, though organizers say safety is the top priority. In the event of lightning, the race may be delayed up to 30 minutes.

In the event of intense weather, the race could be canceled.

A final decision will be made by event staff in collaboration with local law enforcement.

Keep an eye on the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run Facebook page and website for updates.