Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run 2021: Road closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run returns this weekend in the Hostess City, and with it come road closures and detours downtown.

Run organizers say most traffic impacts will be in effect between 7:15 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run has provided a map of road closures and encourages drivers to take a close look before heading out on race day. Simply click on the icons for details about specific closures.

Organizers say at most points along the course, there will be safe gaps between runners, giving pedestrians and bicyclists a chance to cross. However, it’ll be up to the discretion of traffic officers in the area.

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis after the last runner has passed through an area and the course has been cleared.

“No Parking” signs will also be placed along the course before the event.

To make your drive stress-free, organizers recommend downloading the Waze App. Google Maps doesn’t take road closures into account on race day.

Visit savannahbridgerun.com for more details on the races.