Victory Drive crash sends 1 vehicle upside down, another into building

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A crash on Victory Drive Friday morning caused one vehicle to overturn and another to strike a home.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), one person was taken to a hospital but there were no serious injuries.

Around 9:30 a.m., SPD says one vehicle was traveling on Victory Drive near Ash Street, and due to wet conditions, lost control and hit another vehicle.

The first vehicle hit a palm tree and overturned in the median while the other struck a pillar on a private residence on the westbound side.

SPD says there was no severe structural damage to the home. The palm tree was damaged and had to be cut down.

The crash caused delays in the area throughout the morning.

Those involved in the crash have not been identified.