CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic was delayed Saturday morning on Veterans Parkway after police say a dump truck ran into an overpass.

According to Chatham County Police, the bed of the dump truck was up when it hit the overpass at Buckhalter Road. Officers said the driver had only minor injuries and the bridge did not sustain any major structural damage.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

One of the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway was closed while CCPD worked the scene. All lanes are now open.