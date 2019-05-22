Driver taken to hospital following school bus crash in Effingham Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photos: Effingham County Sheriff's Office)

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities say students are okay, but one driver was injured in a school bus vs. pickup truck crash on Old Louisville Road.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) the roadway was closed temporarily Wednesday evening while authorities responded to the scene.

No children were injured, but ECSO said the driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately provided.

Details on the cause of the crash have yet to be released.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you any further updates.