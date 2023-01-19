BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning.

According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off of the roadway.

According to Burton Fire, the driver was injured, though her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials said Burton Fire has responded to 13 motor vehicle crashes this month with over half resulting in injuries.