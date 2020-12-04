DEVELOPING: Pooler Police respond to 2 ‘serious’ crashes on I-16

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department is responding to two “serious” crashes on Interstate 16 Friday.

Around 10 a.m., the department first responded to “a major accident” on I-16 eastbound and Pooler Parkway with one vehicle on fire.

An hour later, officers were called to a nearby eastbound crash on the interstate at mile marker 154.

Details on injuries or the cause of the crashes have not been released.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as first responders work to clear the scene.

“We ask for your patience and cooperation as all of these accidents are serious and will require time,” a statement from Pooler Police reads.