DEVELOPING: Pooler Police on scene of I-16 crash

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler Police are asking drivers to avoid Interstate 16 near Interstate 95 as they respond to a crash.

According to the department, the crash occurred on I-16 westbound just past mile marker 157 (I-95).

Police expect the westbound lanes to be closed “for a while” as first responders clear the scene.

It appears at least two vehicles were involved but the cause of the crash and details on any injuries have not been released.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and find an alternate route.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic