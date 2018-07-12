Island Expressway bridge replacement underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A major improvement to prevent delays for commuters on the Islands Expressway is moving forward.

New bridges are being built but it will take the next three years to complete them. That's the word from Georgia Department of Transportation District 5 Communications Officer Jill Nagel.

She says they are replacing the drawbridge over the Wilmington River at a cost of nearly $60 million.

Years ago, Chatham County leaders decided the drawbridge had to go, unveiling their plans to the public in an open house in April 2011.

Seven years later, the first stage of the work is underway and when it's complete, they hope delays will evaporate.

"These type of drawbridges are considered functionally obsolete because they stop the flow of traffic," Nagel explained.

She says in the first phase of the work there should be minimal traffic impact. Both lanes will be open in both directions most of the time over the next year and a half, but that changes when work here enters the next stage.

"Second phase will shift traffic onto the new bridge and we will remove the old bridge. Stage 3 will be building the second bridge in the location of the current bridge," Nagel said

People who live near the construction zone, in The Bluff and in Causton Bluff, should expect some inconveniences in the form of construction noise.

"They will be hearing hammering when they are driving the piles for these bridges. They will hear some noise from the construction," said Nagel, who adds that there will be no traffic impacts on that subdivision in terms of access.

The new high span bridges will rise sixty-five feet above the Wilmington River, but the height of the new bridge isn't what sets them apart from the drawbridge.

The new spans will keep traffic flowing. "They will not have to stop for ships anymore," Nagel said.

The scheduled completion date for the work is November 30, 2021.