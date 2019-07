(WSAV) – Crews will slow down traffic on parts of Interstate 95 today for road work near Bryan and Liberty Counties.

Between 10 and 11 a.m., crews will be slowing traffic down on I-95 near southbound exit 97 for US 17 and near northbound exit 76 for Midway.

GDOT crews will be pacing traffic in both directions at 20 miles per hour.

Drivers should expect delays.