Crews to close railroad crossing in Effingham Co. for emergency repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GaDOT) announced the railroad crossing on State Route119 in Springfield in Effingham County will be closed this week for emergency rail repairs.

Related Content Highway 17 crash kills 1 near Effingham, Screven counties

Crews will close the crossing starting at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. The crossing is scheduled to reopen by Friday evening.

Officials say traffic will be detoured via SR 21 Spur and SR 21.

GaDOT says the roadway will reopen early if the work is completed ahead of schedule or could possibly be closed longer if weather delays the work.