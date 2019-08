RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A traffic accident is causing delays on Highway 17 just past Mulberry Drive.

Around 2 p.m., southbound traffic was limited to one lane.

A photo from the City of Richmond hill shows three damaged vehicles in front of The Upper Crust, a now-closed pizza joint. It appears a pickup truck flipped onto an SUV.

No word on the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

The city urges drivers to use caution in the area.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic