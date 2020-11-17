GDOT: Eastbound lanes of I-16 cleared at Pooler Parkway after crash

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-16 at Pooler Parkway are reopen after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to GDOT, the scene has been cleared.

CLEARED: Crash; I-16 EB, Pooler Parkway Interchange, Chatham Co..| 1:59P — I-16 across GA (@GDOT_I16) November 17, 2020

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Previous story, below.

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 at the Pooler Parkway exit.

According to the Pooler Police Department, eastbound lanes of I-16 are closed. All exit lanes are also blocked.

Drivers are asked to use caution and seek an alternate route. GDOT says the estimated clearance time is 3:45 p.m.

WSAV is working to learn more.