GDOT: Eastbound lanes of I-16 cleared at Pooler Parkway after crash

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-16 at Pooler Parkway are reopen after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to GDOT, the scene has been cleared.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Previous story, below.
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 at the Pooler Parkway exit.
According to the Pooler Police Department, eastbound lanes of I-16 are closed. All exit lanes are also blocked.
Drivers are asked to use caution and seek an alternate route. GDOT says the estimated clearance time is 3:45 p.m.
WSAV is working to learn more.