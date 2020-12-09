Crash near Boundary Street, Robert Smalls Parkway causes delays

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A crash near the Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway intersection caused delays in the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. All northbound lanes of Boundary Street were blocked for a short time as emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

Less than an hour later, authorities said the area was clear. All lanes reopened to traffic.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

