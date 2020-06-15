GSP investigates deadly I-95 crash involving a tractor trailer and pedestrian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on northbound 95 claimed the life of one person Monday morning just outside of Richmond Hill.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a tractor trailer struck a person around 4:30 a.m. on I-95 northbound near exit 90.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family.

It not know at this time if the driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities closed the roadway due to the investigation leading to a large traffic back-up on I-95 northbound. The roadway was reopened around 9:48 a.m.