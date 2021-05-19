Crash involving log truck shuts down Hwy 80 in Effingham County

EDEN, Ga. (WSAV) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a log truck has shut down Highway 80 near Old River Road.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the area will be closed for several hours.

Photos submitted to WSAV News 3 show a log truck overturned on the runway, with a damaged pickup truck and SUV. Logs from the truck are sprawled across the roadway.

A witness said neighbors heard the crash around 5:45 p.m. and rushed to help those involved.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are setting up detours and urge drivers to find alternate routes.

