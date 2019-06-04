Crash into utility pole closes two Rincon intersections
RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) - Traffic at two Rincon intersections has been closed after a log truck hit a utility pole.
According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, the truck hit a pole at McCall and Blandford Roads around 1:30 p.m. Some power lines are very low or down, the sheriff's office says.
Traffic at the following intersections could be impacted for the next 6 to 7 hours:
-McCall Road South at Blandford Road
-Blandford Road at McCall roads north and south
No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.
WSAV's Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic
