Traffic

Crash into utility pole closes two Rincon intersections

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 02:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:06 PM EDT

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) - Traffic at two Rincon intersections has been closed after a log truck hit a utility pole.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, the truck hit a pole at McCall and Blandford Roads around 1:30 p.m. Some power lines are very low or down, the sheriff's office says.

Traffic at the following intersections could be impacted for the next 6 to 7 hours:

-McCall Road South at Blandford Road

-Blandford Road at McCall roads north and south

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

WSAV's Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center