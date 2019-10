SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash closed some portions of Montgomery and 52nd streets for about an hour on Friday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a vehicle and motorcycle were involved.

No word on injuries at this time.

Montgomery Street between 51st and 53rd streets and westbound 52nd Street between Barnard and Montgomery streets were closed temporarily.

The roads reopened around 3:30 p.m.