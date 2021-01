SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department has closed the ramp from eastbound I-16 to I-516 as others work to catch a cow on the loose.

SPD says Chatham County Animal Services is on the scene trying to get the animal.

They’re asking the owner of the cow — or anyone who knows the owner — to contact Savannah Police or Animal Services.

“Thanks for your patience while we moooove it out the way,” SPD tweeted.

