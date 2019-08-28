City of Savannah unveils new speed limits, radar signs on Whitaker and Drayton Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah lowered the speed limit along some streets, added more signage and added radar signs Wednesday.

The speed limit changes are along the full length of Whitaker and Drayton Streets from Bay Street on the North to Victory Drive on the South.

From Liberty Street to Park Avenue, the speed limit was lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on both Drayton and Whitaker.

From Park Avenue to Victory Drive, the speed limit was lowered from 35 mph to 30 mph on both Drayton and Whitaker.

From Bay Street to Liberty Street on both Drayton and Whitaker, the radar was also added.

