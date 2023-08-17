POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Pooler partnered with the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Commission to plan future roadway improvements.

Courtney Rawlins, CEO of Pooler’s Chamber Of Commerce, said they are calling this the study phase and they say they’re taking suggestions from residents.

“Right now, there is a study being conducted for the state route 26 and 80 corridor. It’s very exciting that this is being done. It affects what the future of Pooler looks like,” Rawlins said.

Highway 80 is heavily traveled and at times very congested. The planning commission along with additional partners came up with ideas to ease some of that. For example, adding bridges and light signals to intersections. Rawlin goes on to say when there are public meetings discussing roadway improvements people who live in the area should have input.

Rawlins told News 3, “Be informed, read public notices, and most importantly show up. Show up to those public meetings, so that you can have a voice in what the future of your city looks like.”

“The best way to understand what is happening in your community is to be informed and educated. And these public meetings are the place to do it,” she added.

The last public meeting was Tuesday but it is not too late to share your feedback.

“If you weren’t able to go to that meeting, definitely jump on the Metropolitan Planning Commission and take the survey,” Rawlins said. “Let the powers that be…hear from you and what you want your city to look like.”