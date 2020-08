CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham EMA is advising drivers that smoke may be seen on part of Interstate 16 this week due to a landfill fire.

Between I-95 and the 516 interchange on I-16, smoke may be seen due to a landfill fire on Dean Forest Road.

Chatham EMA says smoke may also be seen along Highway 80 in Garden City to Pooler and along Dean Forest Road from Hwy. 80 to I-16.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully.