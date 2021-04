SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department closed Cottonvale Road at Ogeechee while fire crews battle a structure fire in the area Friday morning.

There is no entry on to Cottonvale from Ogeechee. Motorists leaving Cottonvale at Ogeechee are being routed through the Walgreen’s parking lot. Northbound Ogeechee is also down to one lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and use caution if they must travel in the area.