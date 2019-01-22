Car flips into trailer on Ogeechee Rd. sending 2 to hospital, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County Police are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle airborne and trapped two people inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Both people were sent to the hospital as a result.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Ogeechee Road near the intersection of Gamble Road.

Their preliminary investigation found that a car, possibly speeding, clipped another vehicle near the intersection before hitting a curb. The hit caused the vehicle to go airborne and it landed upside down in a trailer parked near the roadway.

Savannah Fire responded to the scene and used the jaws of life to extricate both the driver and passenger of the overturned vehicle.

CCPD said both were conscious when they were transported to a nearby hospital.

The identities and conditions of the driver and passenger have not been released at this time.

Traffic was not impacted by the incident. CCPD's investigation continues.