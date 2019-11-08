Busy weekend in Beaufort County to impact traffic

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s set to be a busy weekend in Beaufort County with several events that will impact traffic.

From the route for 28th Annual Hilton Head Bridge Run to the Veterans Day Parade in Beaufort, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to be aware of the following closures on Saturday:

28th Annual Hilton Head Bridge Run

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, runners and walkers for the 5K and 10K events will utilize Arrow, Target and Palmetto Bay roads from Target Road to the Cross Island Parkway toll booth, as well as a portion of Marshland Road at the interchange for the Cross Island Parkway.

Deputies will be directing traffic for certain lane closures.

37th Annual Penn Center Heritage Days Parade

The route goes from St. Helena Elementary School to the Penn Center Historic Landmark District.

Sea Island Parkway from Ball Park Road to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed to vehicles from 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sea Island Parkway to Club Bridge Road will also be closed to vehicular traffic between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Annual Veterans Day Parade in Beaufort

The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Boundary Street from the Beaufort National Cemetery to Carteret Street to Bay Street will be closed

Bay Street from Carteret Street to Bladen Street will also be closed

For more information on Veterans Day events throughout the area, visit here.