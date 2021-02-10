Burton crash traps person inside vehicle, injures others

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday in Burton involving an entrapment.

According to the Burton Fire District, crews were called to the scene of the crash on Broad River Boulevard and Donaldson Camp Road around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find two vehicles had collided, trapping one person inside her vehicle with what appeared to be serious injuries.

courtesy Burton Fire District

Crews worked to remove her from the vehicle and assist Beaufort County EMS in treating two others who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Burton Fire says their crews have responded to 22 motor vehicle collisions already this year — 59% involving injuries. On two calls, firefighters had to rescue trapped occupants.