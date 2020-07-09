Burton crash leads to injuries and road closure

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A driver entrapped in a two-vehicle crash in Burton Thursday morning has been taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash on Shell Point Road and Broad River Drive around 9 a.m. Initial reports stated a female driver was entrapped.

Burton firefighters found the driver of a passenger vehicle was trapped after the collision with a pickup truck towing a trailer.

Fire crews were able to rescue the driver who was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital.

Officials closed down Shell Point Road to clear the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.