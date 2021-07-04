Check the latest forecast

Bull River Bridge crash to impact traffic on Tybee Island

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A multiple-vehicle crash near the Bull River Bridge is expected to delay traffic for those heading to Tybee Island for July 4th.

The Tybee Island Police Department said those traveling to Tybee Island or leaving, should expect the highway 80 crash to cause heavy traffic. Tybee Island only has one route into the Island.

Tybee Island expected a busy weekend full of tourists during the July 4th weekend and its firework show Sunday night.

This is a developing story, please check back as more information is reported.

