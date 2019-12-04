Bridge Run to impact CAT bus routes Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will impact Chatham Area Transit’s bus operations.

All CAT buses will be rerouted and riders should expect delays during the race. The CAT Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on its regular schedule all day.

Alternate routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m. The dot shuttle will not operate at all during the race, but will resume regular routes once downtown streets have been reopened afterwards.

To see a full list of stops that will be missed during Saturday’s race, CLICK HERE.

WSAV will have on air coverage of the Enmarket Bridge Run on Coastal Sunrise Weekend, along with livestream coverage. There will also be a special broadcast at 8 a.m. To stream WSAV live, CLICK HERE.