Bridge on Islands Expressway temporarily closed to waterway traffic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Changes are coming this week to the closures on the Islands Expressway bridge.
Chatham County officials said Monday that all waterway traffic will be closed at the Sam Varnedoe Bridge from Monday, Jan. 28 to the following Monday, Feb. 4.
In addition, roadway traffic will be rerouted from the westbound side to the eastbound side from Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Monday.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution, obey the speed limit and seek an alternate route if possible.
Officials said repairs will be made to the drive bar that works with the locking mechanism of the bridge.
