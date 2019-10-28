Bicyclist injured in crash with car on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 57-year-old bicyclist with minor injuries on Montgomery Street Sunday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 8 p.m., Michael Rowe was riding a bicycle south in the northbound lane on Montgomery Street as a Nissan Sentra, driven by Danielle Morgan, was traveling south in the southbound lane.

SPD says Morgan was passing the bike when Rowe entered the southbound lane and struck the driver’s door.

Morgan, 43, of Savannah, left the scene but was located by officers at DeRenne Avenue and Bull Street. She was cited for leaving the scene of a crash.

Rowe was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police say he will be cited for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.