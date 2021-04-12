Benton Boulevard blocked after tractor-trailer topples power pole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Traffic on Benton Boulevard near Jimmy Deloach Parkway is blocked due to downed power lines in the area.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, a tractor-trailer struck some low-hanging power lines early Monday afternoon, causing a power pole to topple.

Traffic lights are also out in the area. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says officers are on scene to direct traffic.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the power company works on the downed lines.

Repairs might not be complete until the evening, according to SPD.

Meanwhile, crews were able to safely remove the driver from the truck.

