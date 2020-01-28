Belfast Keller Road bridge closed for demolition

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction is back underway in Bryan County.

The bridge on Belfast Keller Road over I-95 South shut down Monday for demolition that is set to last all week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is depleting the current bridge in order to build a new one.

A little over two weeks ago, the bridge was closed for repair and the on ramps to I-95 opened up to traffic. Some worry about the dangers of driving under a bridge that is being repaired. Officials announced that lane closures for I-95 at the Belfast Interchange North and South bound are in effect everyday until Feb. 4 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to slow down and be cautious while driving in the area. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.