SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tractor-trailer crashed on Back River Bridge causing it and Talmadge Bridge to shut down until further notice.

The Savannah Police Department urges drivers to seek alternate routes until the crash is cleared and the bridges reopen. No further details were released.

#SPDTraffic A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on the Back River Bridge is resulting in a full closure of the bridge as well as closures to the Talmadge Bridge. Please avoid the area while officers and emergency responders work this crash. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 7, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.