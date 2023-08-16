SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say that Abercorn St. between Apache and Middleground Rd. is currently closed.
Police say the closure is due to an accident with injuries.
Avoid the area, or look for an alternative route.
This is a developing story.
(Courtesy: WATE)
by: Emily Dietrich
Posted:
Updated:
