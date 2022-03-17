PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 77-year-old was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Port Wentworth.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), around 7:20 a.m., Wilbur Aiken was walking in the gore area (space between highway lanes and entrance) of the on-ramp to Interstate 95 from Highway 21 when he was hit.

Aiken, a resident of Hardeeville, South Carolina, died at the scene.

GSP said one lane of traffic was affected for a few hours as emergency crews, including Port Wentworth police, responded.

The driver is not facing any charges as Aiken was walking in the roadway, a trooper told WSAV News 3.