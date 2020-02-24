Driver dies after Victory Drive crash that seriously injured 3 passengers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The driver of a single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning on Victory Drive has died, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Savannah Police said a preliminary investigation showed Ivan Cobos, 20, was driving eastbound on Victory Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, when he crashed at Ash Street.

Cobos and three passengers, 22-year-old Julio Medrano, 20-year-old Alexander Navedo, and 17-year-old Milo Rodriguez, were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SPD said Cobos succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday.

According to Savannah Police, none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Cobos was apparently driving in a reckless manner when he swerved into the median and hit a palm tree.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.