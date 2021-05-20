Crash with serious injuries causes delays on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 16 Thursday afternoon.

The Chatham County Police Department initially closed down three lanes on the interstate at mile marker 152, routing traffic onto Bloomingdale Road.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) says one westbound has reopened, leaving another westbound lane and one eastbound lane closed.

Traffic is still congested, according to CEMA.

CCPD says one person was ejected from their vehicle during the crash, which occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lane. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene.

In total, two people are being taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the department.

Drivers should expect long delays and seek alternate routes. CCPD says there is no timetable for the lanes reopening.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the crash investigation.

