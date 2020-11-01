2 hurt in crash on Trask Parkway in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Early Sunday morning, the Burton Fire District responded to a crash on Trask Parkway that injured two people and caused traffic delays.

Fire officials say just after 3 a.m., the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Poppy Hill Road. Emergency crews arrived and found two vehicles, an SUV and a passenger vehicle, with heavy damages.

The Burton Fire District says one of the two people hurt possibly suffered seriously injuries. The exact condition of the person is unknown.

Traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed for over an hour while emergency crews cleared the scene.

The Burton Fire District responded to three other crashes on Trask Parkway in October.