2 extracted from vehicle in crash near Snake Road, Hwy. 170, BCSO investigating

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that blocked traffic on Highway 170 Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., Jasper County Fire rescue, Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash near Snake Road and Highway 170. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles, one on it’s side with people trapped inside.

Two people were extracted from the vehicle within 20 minutes and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.