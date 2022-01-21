2 critically injured in Broad River Bridge crash

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people were critically injured in a head-on crash in Beaufort on Friday afternoon.

According to the Burton Fire District, emergency crews responded to the crash on Broad River Bridge at about 3 p.m.

An off-duty Lady’s Island/St. Helena Fire District Fire employee, Lt. John Thompson, was first to arrive on the scene and reported occupants possibly trapped with critical injuries.

Upon arrival, first responders found no trapped occupants, but firefighters and EMS crews began treating two people suffering from critical injuries.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport the injured occupants but was unable to fly due to the weather. One occupant was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital and the other to Beaufort Memorial.

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were closed while crews worked the scene. The lanes have since been reopened.