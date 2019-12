SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured in a crash on Savannah’s eastside Monday morning, police said.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), one individual was transported with unknown injuries after the crash involving a vehicle and moped.

Police blocked Pennsylvania Avenue between Hawthorne and New Mexico streets for about an hour. The road cleared around noon.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for any updates.