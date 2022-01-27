1 dead in crash on Highway 21 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has died due to a vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Springfield, officials said Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Rincon Police Department notified drivers of a crash with injuries on the highway near the Southern Motors Chrysler dealer. That’s between Beebe Road and Highland Point Drive.

“Southbound lanes are shut down, and Northbound lanes are moving slowly. Life Star is on scene. Please find an alternative route if possible,” the department shared online.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed there was one fatality in the crash. Their identity has not been released at this time.

As of 2:30 p.m., one southbound lane had reopened to traffic.