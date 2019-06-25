Roads back open after train catches fire on 40th and Abercorn streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a train caught fire on the tracks at 40th and Abercorn streets early Tuesday afternoon causing traffic closures in the surrounding area.
Around 12:30 p.m., the Savannah Police Department (SPD) closed northbound lanes east of Abercorn Street to Broad Street, as well as lanes north of 41st Street.
The road reopened shortly after 2 p.m.
Savannah Fire says they responded to the engine of this 52 car cargo train. A spokesperson for the department confirmed there was no hazmat threat.
No injuries were reported.