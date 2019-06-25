Roads back open after train catches fire on 40th and Abercorn streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a train caught fire on the tracks at 40th and Abercorn streets early Tuesday afternoon causing traffic closures in the surrounding area.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Savannah Police Department (SPD) closed northbound lanes east of Abercorn Street to Broad Street, as well as lanes north of 41st Street.

Savannah Fire responds to train fire (Cropped photo via @savannahfire, Twitter)

The road reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Savannah Fire says they responded to the engine of this 52 car cargo train. A spokesperson for the department confirmed there was no hazmat threat.

No injuries were reported.