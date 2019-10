SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A little extra time may be needed in your commute before heading to work.

Crews will be working on a storm drain which will shut down traffic flow on LaRoche Avenue between Lansing and Norwood Avenues.

The construction will last all day, going from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. A detour will be in place along Lansing and Norwood Avenues.

This construction may impact the evening commute as well because of the clean up, so anticipate some delays.