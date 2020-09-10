Tracking The Tropics: Very active tropics at season statistical peak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are now in the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and there are multiple systems that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. Two tropical storms are in the central Atlantic and there are four areas being watched for potential development.

Tracking Paulette

As of 5 AM EDT, tropical storm Paulette has sustained wind of 60 mph. It is located in central Atlantic and is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph. This path takes the storm in the general direction of Bermuda. Some strengthening is likely and Paulette may become a category one hurricane.

There is no threat to the U.S. at this time from Paulette.

Tracking Rene

As of 5 AM EDT, tropical storm Rene has sustained wind of 40 mph, making this a minimal tropical storm. Over the next several days, Rene is expected to become stronger and may also become a hurricane.

The projected path indicates that tropical storm Rene will be staying over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land.

Tropical Waves

In the Atlantic Basin, there are four tropical waves that the National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching for the potential to develop into tropical systems.

The wave with the highest potential to develop is about to emerge off the west coast of Africa. Right now, there is a medium (60%) chance of developing. Over the next five days, the chance increases to 90%. The environment that this system will be moving into will be very conducive for development.

Over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center may begin issuing advisories for this as a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Long range forecast models indicate that this system will head toward the Caribbean Sea next week.

The second tropical wave that has a decent chance of developing is also along the west coast of Africa. This wave is not as organized as the first one and has a lower chance of developing as it moves toward the Cape Verde Islands. The chance is near 0% now but does increase to 40% over the next five days.

The third tropical wave that has potential to develop is located to the east of the Bahamas. This is a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The chances of this developing now is very low. As this system moves over the Florida Straights and into the Gulf of Mexico, the environment will become a little more conducive for development. Over the next five days, the chances for development will increase to 30%, which is still relatively low.

The fourth tropical wave with potential to develop is located off of the the North Carolina coast. This system is not showing any sings of organization and the chances of development are getting lower as it approaches the coast. Over the next five day, the development chances has been dropped to near 0%.

2020 Names & Season Peak

September 10th is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and there are only four more names left on the 2020 name list. After they are all used, we will switch to the Greek alphabet. The season with the most named storms was 2005 when we made it to Zeta which was a tropical storm that formed on December 30th in the central Atlantic.