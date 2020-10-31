Tracking The Tropics: Tropical depression Twenty-Nine forms in the Caribbean, likely to become Eta early Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A system that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for potential development in the Caribbean Sea has organized into tropical depression Twenty-Nine.

As of 5 PM EDT, T.D. Twenty-Nine has 35 mph sustained wind and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Movement is to the west at 15 mph.

Over the next several days, the environmental conditions will be favorable for further strengthening. The surface water in the Caribbean is still very warm and there will be weak wind shear.

As early as overnight Sunday, this will become a tropical storm and landfall is expected early next week as a hurricane in Central America.

There is no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.

The next name that will be used from the Greek alphabet is Eta and will be the first time in history that name will be used. 2020 will become the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.