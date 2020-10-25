Tracking The Tropics: T.S. Zeta to continue strengthening, Gulf Coast landfall likely Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical depression Twenty-Eight has become better organized and stronger in the western Caribbean Sea. It became tropical storm Zeta early Sunday morning.

As of 2 PM EDT, Zeta has sustained wind of 40 mph and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. At the moment, the storm is stationary 275 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

Over the next couple of day, forward movement will pick and Zeta will be moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

There are currently tropical storm warnings in place for western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Zeta will continue to gain strength and by Tuesday it is expected to achieve hurricane strength. Currently the forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for this storm to be a category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall somewhere between Louisiana and northwest Florida on Wedneday.

Later in the week, much of Zeta’s moisture will be moving into Georgia and South Carolina and will enhance our rain chances Thursday and into Friday. By the weekend, a cold front will move though and usher in cool and dry air bringing fall conditions back.

There is no other direct impact from Zeta expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at this time.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30th, but tropical cyclones can and have formed in December and even January. There is only one other Zeta on record. That storm formed in December of 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina. 2020 now ties that season with the most number of named storms at 27.

Should just one more tropical storm develop this year, we will have seen an unprecedented number of names used in a single season.